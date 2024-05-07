The Israeli military said it had taken control of the Palestinian side of Gaza's southern Rafah crossing which borders Egypt and which has been central for the delivery of aid and the exit of injured people in the Gaza war.

What could that mean for people in Gaza?

Throughout the seven-month conflict, Rafah, the only crossing not run by Israel, has been a lifeline to the outside world for Palestinians in Gaza, allowing the delivery of aid and the evacuation of patients from a collapsed healthcare system.

Humanitarian sources told Reuters the flow of aid through the crossing had been halted. The Palestinian-run Gaza Crossings Authority said this was a "death sentence" against the people of Gaza, particularly the ill and injured who have been able to leave the blockaded territory only through Rafah.

The only other crossing point in the south, the nearby Kerem Shalom crossing, through which most aid to Gaza has been delivered recently, was also closed after a Hamas rocket attack that killed four Israeli soldiers, the military said.

The UN's humanitarian office spokesperson Jens Laerke said this left the two main arteries for getting aid into Gaza "choked off", with stocks low inside Gaza.

Catastrophic hunger, especially in northern Gaza, would get much worse if supply lines were interrupted, the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees UNRWA posted on X. The UN food chief has warned a "full-blown famine" had taken hold in the north of the enclave of 2.3 million people.

The World Health Organization has previously voiced concern that closure of the Egypt-Gaza crossing would have a big impact on the supply of medicines and access for medi cal personnel.

Why is this crossing so important?

Israel controls all sea and air access to Gaza and most of its land borders.

It tightened its existing restrictions into a total blockade after October 7.

With Israel's border crossings closed, Rafah became the only way that Palestinians in Gaza can leave the 360 sq km coastal strip and has been a focal point of efforts to deliver humanitarian aid, and allow out injured people and foreign passport holders.

Qatar mediated an agreement between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, in coordination with the United States, to allow limited evacuations.

The first group of injured evacuees left through Rafah about three weeks into the war on November 1, followed by the first foreign passport holders.