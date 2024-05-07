Bosnia Herzegovina has reopened the 16th-century Arnaudija Mosque in Banja Luka city after nearly seven years of reconstruction.

The country also marks the Day of Mosques on Tuesday with informative events across the country.

The small Balkan country, which survived massive shelling in the 1990s, as well as massacres, and the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, commemorates May 7 as Mosque Day.

The Arnaudija Mosque, which was destroyed during the Bosnian War in 1993, was rebuilt to its original state as part of the reconstruction work carried out by Türkiye's Directorate of General Foundations.

The inauguration to open the mosque's door for the faithful was attended by Turkish Minister of Culture Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, President of Religious Affairs Ali Erbas and Bosnia's Serb entity, Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik.

Türkiye's assistance in reconstruction

Ersoy said in his speech that the Arnaudija Mosque was built on peace, brotherhood, and tranquility.

"Our historical unity has made us part of a common destiny, so we will further strengthen our bond with the Balkans today and tomorrow, as we did yesterday. We will continue to do our best to maintain peace and stability in the Balkans.

“The Arnaudija Mosque, also known as the Defterdar Mosque, was built with a focus on peace, brotherhood and tranquility,'' said Ersoy.

Dodik called what happened 30 years ago a "mistake" and said they did not believe it was appropriate to demolish religious buildings.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the Republic of Türkiye and other institutions for their assistance in the mosque’s reconstruction. The only thing we all need to work towards is peace. I will defend living in peace, preserving peace and stability, and ensuring equal rights for all of you," Dodik said.

He also mentioned that the mosque has been beautifully rebuilt.

