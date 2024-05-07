TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance sued in US federal court seeking to block a law signed by President Joe Biden that would force the divestiture of the short video app used by 170 million Americans or ban it.

The companies filed their lawsuit in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, arguing that the law violates the US Constitution on a number of grounds including running afoul of First Amendment free speech protections.

The law, signed by Biden on April 24, gives ByteDance until January 19 to sell TikTok or face a ban.

"For the first time in history, Congress has enacted a law that subjects a single, named speech platform to a permanent, nationwide ban," the companies said in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said the divestiture "is simply not possible: not commercially, not technologically, not legally. ... There is no question: the Act (law) will force a shutdown of TikTok by January 19, 2025, silencing the 170 million Americans who use the platform to communicate in ways that cannot be replicated elsewhere."

The White House has said it wants to see Chinese-based ownership ended on national security grounds but not a ban on TikTok. The White House declined to comment on the lawsuit. The US Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit is the latest move by TikTok to keep ahead of efforts to shut it down in the United States as companies such as Snap and Meta look to capitalize on TikTok's political uncertainty to take away advertising dollars from their rival.

Driven by worries among US lawmakers that China could access data on Americans or spy on them with the app, the measure was passed overwhelmingly in Congress just weeks after being introduced. TikTok has denied that it has or ever would share US user data, accusing American lawmakers in the lawsuit of advancing "speculative" concerns.

The law prohibits app stores from offering TikTok and bars internet hosting services from supporting TikTok unless ByteDance divests TikTok by January 19.

The suit said the Chinese government "has made clear that it would not permit a divestment of the recommendation engine that is a key to the success of TikTok in the United States." The companies asked the DC Circuit to block US Attorney General Merrick Garland from enforcing the law and says "prospective injunctive relief" is warranted.

According to the suit, 58 percent of ByteDance is owned by global institutional investors including BlackRock, General Atlantic and Susquehanna International Group, 21 percent owned by the company's Chinese founder and 21 percent owned by employees - including about 7,000 Americans.