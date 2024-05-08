After seven months of protesting against Israel's genocidal attacks in Gaza, with no response from their democratically elected Western governments, grassroots organisers are taking a new approach.

In the face of an abdication of responsibility by state and cultural institutions, university students have set up encampments on many college campuses, demanding that their universities disclose their investments in the Israeli state and divest from the genocidal machine.

Observers of the American university cannot have failed to notice that women have been prominent in the student movement against Israel's ongoing atrocities.

Just this week, a young woman in a headscarf was cursed at and aggressively harassed by a counter-protester at a Palestine solidarity rally on campus at Arizona State University (ASU).

"You’re disrespecting my religious boundaries," the woman told the man, who has been identified as Jonathan Yudelman, an ASU professor, according to viral video of the incident.

Yudelman and another counter-protester then corners the woman near a tree, saying "You disrespect my sense of humanity, b*tch, get the f*ck out of here." The academic has since been placed on leave pending an investigation, the university said.

As harassment, especially of Muslim women, increases on US campuses, universities need to be doing more to protect them.

Overreaction

Just last month, Malak Afaneh was mistreated at a Berkeley Law school dinner held at the private home of Dean Erwin Chemerinsky and his wife, Professor Catherine Fisk.

Afaneh, who is president of her school's Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter, took the microphone at the dinner, and had only greeted the guests with an Islamic greeting and said "Ramadan Mubarak" when her hosts started shouting at her.

Presumably fearing she'd say something about Gaza, Fisk aggressively put her hands and arms around Afaneh's neck, tugging at the microphone, and attempting to grab her mobile phone.

This overreaction, targeting students who express solidarity for Palestinians, especially Muslim women, is just one of many around the country.

Demonising students

Over the past few weeks, American university administrators and political classes have rushed to demonise students campaigning against genocide, caricaturing them as anti-Semitic, inappropriate, obnoxious, brain-washed, pro-terrorism and a threat to safety.

Liberal pundits like Jill Filipovic criticised Malak Afaneh for speaking up. Thousands of online trolls have called for her expulsion and demonised her, engaging in anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian racism, calling for such students to be physically removed and to be professionally harmed , inciting violenceagainst her, justifying violence against her and other Palestinian students who dare to engage in such behavior, yet no campus administrators or faculty stepped forward to defend her right to protest or to protect her.

Also in California, another Muslim pro-Palestinian woman, biomedical engineering major Asna Tabassum, was scheduled to speak at her University of Southern California graduation as valedictorian.

As with Malak Afaneh, Asna Tabassum's pro-Palestinian views were public, and the university moved to silence her even before the ceremony. In an unprecedented move, the university announced that due to safety concerns, Tabassum would not be permitted to speak at her graduation.

She was assumed "guilty" of pro-Palestinian speech before even writing her address. Not long after, USC cancelled the main commencement ceremony simply to avoid protests.