Türkiye and Kuwait have signed six cooperation agreements in Ankara, in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

The signing ceremony took place after one-on-one and delegation-level meetings at the presidential complex in the Turkish capital. Sheikh Meshal arrived in Türkiye on an official visit earlier in the day. He was welcomed by the Turkish president with an official ceremony.

A focal point of the discussions was the enhancement of economic and commercial relations between the two countries.

Both leaders discussed in detail steps to increase the bilateral trade volume to $5 billion, highlighting the importance of reviving the Joint Economic Commission Mechanism between Türkiye and Kuwait.

Related Türkiye-Kuwait economic partnership expands

Mutual investments, trade