TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Kuwait sign six cooperation agreements
Both leaders discuss in detail steps to increase the bilateral trade volume to $5 billion, highlighting the importance of reviving the Joint Economic Commission Mechanism between Türkiye and Kuwait.
Türkiye, Kuwait sign six cooperation agreements
President Erdogan emphasised the importance of mutual investments and trade promotion, stating that it would be beneficial for both countries. / Photo: TRT World / TRT World
By Alican Tekingunduz
May 7, 2024

Türkiye and Kuwait have signed six cooperation agreements in Ankara, in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

The signing ceremony took place after one-on-one and delegation-level meetings at the presidential complex in the Turkish capital. Sheikh Meshal arrived in Türkiye on an official visit earlier in the day. He was welcomed by the Turkish president with an official ceremony.

A focal point of the discussions was the enhancement of economic and commercial relations between the two countries.

Both leaders discussed in detail steps to increase the bilateral trade volume to $5 billion, highlighting the importance of reviving the Joint Economic Commission Mechanism between Türkiye and Kuwait.

RelatedTürkiye-Kuwait economic partnership expands

Mutual investments, trade

RECOMMENDED

President Erdogan emphasised the importance of mutual investments and trade promotion, stating that it would be beneficial for both countries.

The talks also covered cooperation in diplomacy, health, culture, tourism, and education, with Erdogan reaffirming Türkiye's support for Kuwait's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security.

The discussions also addressed the recent attacks by Israel on Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

President Erdogan praised Kuwait's stance against Israeli aggression, noting that it strengthens the Palestinian cause. He reiterated Türkiye's efforts towards achieving a lasting ceasefire in the region and stressed the need for solidarity within the Islamic world.

President Erdogan underscored the importance of collaboration between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Organization of Turkic States in fostering new opportunities.

RelatedWhy is Kuwait approaching Turkey for military cooperation?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive