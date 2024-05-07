The Biden administration has missed a Wednesday deadline to report to the US Congress on whether Israel is violating international humanitarian law in Gaza —findings that could fuel concerns over its use of US-supplied weapons against the blockaded Palestinians of the tiny enclave.

A National Security Memorandum, known as NSM-20, that Biden issued in February requires the State Department to report to Congress by May 8 on whether it finds credible Israel's assurances that its use of US weapons does not violate US or international law.

Four sources told the Reuters news agency on Tuesday the administration had informed congressional committees that it would not make the deadline, but hoped to present its findings within days. Two congressional aides claimed they had no indication the delay was tied to political concerns.

Protests across US

Reuters reported last month that some senior US officials do not find Israel's assurances credible. The Reuters report, along with investigations by global rights organisations like Amnesty International, has prompted some lawmakers to call on the Biden administration not to tilt the report toward Israel.

"I've had a lot of conversations... with folks in the administration, really urging them to make sure that this report is credible, that it's seen to be based on facts and law and not based on what they would wish it would be," Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen told reporters.

Washington's provision of military supply to hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has prompted protests across the US demanding that universities and Biden withdraw support for Israel, including sending weaponry.