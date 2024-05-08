Wednesday, May 8, 2024

1808 GMT — The head of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has called for an urgent delivery of fuel to Gaza, saying that no fuel has entered the city for 48 hours.

"In the past 2 days, no fuel has entered Gaza. Without fuel, water stops, hospitals can't function, and medicine and food cannot move. The population is already at risk of famine," Catherine Russell wrote on X, along with a video message.

Stressing that "the entire community is already on the brink of famine," she called for an immediate delivery of fuel to the city.

More updates 👇

1805 GMT — UN official warns of extensive contamination in Gaza

A UN official has warned of "very significant levels" of contamination of the rubble in Gaza with explosive ordnance, saying its clearance is costly.

In an interview with US magazine The New Yorker, Charles Mungo Birch, chief of the UNMAS mine action program in the Palestinian territories, said more unexploded missiles and bombs have fallen in Gaza than anywhere in the world since at least the Second World War.

"We can’t quantify the level of contamination because we haven’t been able to do an assessment yet, but we can say that Gaza is eighty-seven per cent urbanised.

Urban clearance is very expensive and very time-consuming," said Birch.

1751 GMT — Aid ship for Gaza docks in Sweden ahead of Eurovision: AFP

A ship carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza was docked in Sweden in protest over Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest, an AFP journalist saw.

This year's Eurovision opened in the southern city of Malmo on Tuesday, but Israel's war in Gaza is looming over the festivities.

The ship, "Handala", arrived in the port city ahead of the song contest to show solidarity with the 30,000 or so demonstrators due to protest against Israel's participation on Thursday.

1745 GMT — US reviewing other arms packages to Israel

The United States is reviewing other weapons packages to Israel after it paused one shipment of near-term assistance, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said as Washington remained concerned over Israel's possible Rafah offensive.

Speaking at a daily press briefing, Miller also said he expected the State Department's report to Congress on whether Israel has used US-supplied weapons in line with international humanitarian law to be delivered in the coming days. The deadline for the report was Wednesday.

1742 GMT — Medical facilities in Rafah may soon be ‘inaccessible or inoperable’: UN

The UN has announced that "all key medical facilities in Rafah could soon become inaccessible or inoperable."

Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric cited information during a news conference from UN partners on the ground and said Israel issued an urgent evacuation of the Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah in southern Gaza. All patients were evacuated as of Tuesday.

Highlighting that the hospital is the only functioning dialysis centre in Gaza, Dujarric emphasised that it is a lifeline for at least 200 patients.

1705 GMT — Israel 'frustrated' over US' weapons halt over its Gaza war

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations has said that his government feels let down by the US pausing a shipment of bombs to Israel.

“It's a very disappointing decision, even frustrating,” Ambassador Gilan Erdan told Israeli Channel 12 TV, however, he said he didn’t think the move signalled a broader halt to US aid to Israel.

He said President Joe Biden was at once urging people to remember that the war started with Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7, while at the same time holding back “the means intended to destroy Hamas.”

1702 GMT — Israeli PM, CIA chief discuss 'pausing' Rafah assault: official

An Israeli official has said visiting CIA Director Bill Burns and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed "the possibility" of suspending military offensives in Gaza's Rafah in exchange for Hamas freeing hostages.

Netanyahu and the US spy chief, who has been involved in mediation efforts in Israel's Gaza war, met in West Jerusalem as part of Washington's latest efforts to secure a truce in the enclave.

"The two discussed the possibility of Israel pausing the operation in Rafah in exchange for hostage release," the Israeli official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

1602 GMT — US paused Israel weapons shipment due to Rafah: US defence chief

US President Joe Biden's decision to hold up delivery of high payload munitions to Israel was taken over a possible Israeli offensive in Rafah that Washington believes could put Palestinian civilians at risk, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said.

Austin was the first senior Biden administration official to publicly explain what appeared to be a possible shift in US policy towards arming Israel.

Biden had pledged his complete support for Israel following the October 7 Hamas incursion on the country, and he sent Washington's closest Middle East ally weaponry worth billions of dollars.

Austin stressed that the US commitment to Israel's defence remained "ironclad" and that the decision on suspending the munitions shipment was not final.

1556 GMT — UN refugee agency condemns 'intimidation' by Israeli right-wingers

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has condemned protests by Israeli far-right groups outside its headquarters in the occupied East Jerusalem as "intimidation" and "vandalism."

Far-right groups staged protests outside the UNRWA office in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood on Tuesday evening to call for its closure.

The protest, during which demonstrators tried to storm the site, was called by West Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Aryeh King.

"This protest called by an elected member of the Jerusalem municipality is nothing less than harassment, intimidation, vandalism and damage to UN property," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on his X account. "This has nothing to do with freedom of expression."

1504 GMT — 'Mission not completed in north' with Hezbollah: Israel

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said "the mission has not been completed" in Israel's north in the conflict with Lebanon's Hezbollah, and that he remained determined to allow the safe return of evacuated residents to their homes.

"This summer might be a hot summer," he said in a recorded statement, alluding to a possible expansion of hostilities along the northern border with Lebanon.

1501 GMT — Hamas, Israel closing gaps on Gaza truce deal: US

Talks aimed at reaching a Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal are ongoing, and Israel and Hamas are close enough to an agreement that they should be able to close the gaps, the White House has said.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One, as President Joe Biden flew to Wisconsin, that Biden has confidence in his team helping the negotiations.

1446 GMT — Main maternity hospital in Rafah stops admitting patients: UN

The main maternity hospital in Gaza's crowded southern city of Rafah has stopped admitting patients, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has told Reuters.

The UNFPA said that the hospital, Emirati Maternity Hospital, had been handling some 85 births each day out of a total of 180 births in Gaza each day prior to an escalation of fighting between Palestinian fighters and Israeli troops on Rafah's outskirts.

1434 GMT — EU staff members protest Israel's war in Gaza

More than 100 staff members of European Union institutions have gathered in Brussels in a protest against Israel's war in Gaza.

Protesters laid three rolled-up white sheets with red stains on them on the square outside the European Commission's head office in the Belgian capital.

On the three 'bodies' the words International Law, EU Treaties and Genocide Convention were written, in a protest of the way Israel has responded to the attacks by Hamas-led resistance factions on October 7.

"We're coming together in a peaceful assembly, to stand up for those rights, principles and values that the European institutions are built on," EU Commission staff member Manus Carlisle told Reuters.

1414 GMT — Germany calls on Israel, Hamas to intensify diplomatic efforts

Germany urged Israel and Palestinian group Hamas on Wednesday to step up diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire deal in war-ravaged Gaza.

"It is important for the Federal Government and the Foreign Minister that these discussions continue and can lead to a result as far as possible," Deputy Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kathrin Deschauer said at a press briefing in Berlin.

It's about "doing everything we can now, in mutual efforts on both sides to continue talks to come to a solution, to reach a hostage deal, so that hostages can be freed and humanitarian aid gets to the people," she added.

1326 GMT — Gaza hospitals in south have only three days of fuel, WHO warns

Hospitals in southern Gaza have only three days of fuel left, the head of the World Health Organization has said, due to the closure of border crossings.

"The closure of the border crossing continues to prevent the UN from bringing fuel. Without fuel, all humanitarian operations will stop. Border closures are also impeding delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Hospitals in the south of Gaza only have three days of fuel left, which means services may soon come to a halt," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, formerly Twitter.

1323 GMT — Dozens of anti-war protesters arrested at George Washington University

Police have cleared an anti-war tent encampment at George Washington University and arrested demonstrators, hours after dozens marched to the home of the school’s president as city officials prepared to appear before Congress on the protest’s handling.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith were called to testify on Wednesday afternoon at the Republican-led House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, but the hearing was cancelled after the arrests.

1320 GMT — Sydney man jailed for placing 'bomb' outside home of pro-Palestinian resident

An Australian court sentenced a Sydney man to 12 months in jail for planting an explosive device outside the home of a pro-Palestinian resident.

Sydney’s Downing Centre court found David Maurice Wise, 43, guilty with a non-parole period of three months, and a two-year community corrections order, the Australian Associated Press has reported.

Wise had placed a half-filled jerry can with metal bolts and a cigarette lighter taped to it outside his target’s home over the owner's pro-Palestine views expressed on a blackboard fixed outside the property in January.

Wise, who pleaded guilty to the charges, placed the jerry can on the man's vehicle parked outside his home, with a message stating: "Enough, take down the flag, one last chance".

1257 GMT — Israeli onslaught on Gaza amounts to 'genocide': Iraq

Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammed Shia al Sudani has said Israel's ongoing onslaught on Gaza is tantamount to "genocide."

The Iraqi premier met in Baghdad with Uzra Zeya, US undersecretary of state for civilian security, democracy, and human rights.

"What is happening in Gaza is unprecedented. It is a blatant violation of human rights, and amounts to genocide," al Sudani said during the meeting as cited by a statement issued by his office.

1243 GMT — New mass grave with 49 bodies found at Gaza's al-Shifa hospital

Palestinian medical teams have discovered a third mass grave at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, the government media office has said.

"Some 49 dead bodies have so far been exhumed from the mass grave and efforts are still under way to search for more," it added in a statement.

Three mass graves were found at al-Shifa Hospital, three at Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis, and one inside Kamel Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, the media office said.

"At least 520 bodies of dead people have been exhumed from the seven mass graves," it added.

1231 GMT — Israel targets Lebanon with phosphorus shells: local media

Israel strikes residential neighbourhoods in Aitaroun, southern Lebanon, with phosphorus shells, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency report.

1214 GMT — US top spy visits Israel to push for Gaza ceasefire