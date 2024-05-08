Three people have been arrested after a rabbi struck a pro-Palestinian protester on a Manhattan street, with witnesses saying the 57-year-old driver, Reuven Kahane, tried to drive into the protesters on purpose.

New York Police Detective Melissa Delacruz said Tuesday's incident happened around 8:45 am [local time] near the intersection of 72nd Street and Park Avenue on the Upper East Side.

About 25 protesters had been wrapping up a demonstration outside a building and were walking away when two of them got into an argument with a driver. The driver then struck a 55-year-old protester with his vehicle.

The demonstrator was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. The motorist, the demonstrator and another demonstrator were taken into custody, Delacruz said.

Kahane is said to be a relative of Meir Kahane, the founder of the Zionist terror group, Jewish Defense League, and a fierce proponent of the expulsion of all Arabs from Palestine.

Meir Kahane, a former Israeli MP who was assassinated in 1990, was the founder of Jewish extremist Kach party which was banned in Israel after the 1994 murder of 29 Palestinians in Al Khalil city by one of his supporters.

Police officials told local media that Kahane is charged with second-degree assault, a designation in the New York Penal Code reserved for assaults where the perpetrator intends to cause serious injury and inflicts physical harm on the victim.

The offence entails a maximum potential sentence of 7 years imprisonment.