North Macedonian voters have begun casting their ballots in the parliamentary elections and a presidential runoff.

Some 1.8 million registered voters are expected to cast their ballots on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (0600-1800GMT) to elect 120 members for a four-year term in the Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia, the country’s unicameral parliament. Three more seats are reserved for expatriates.

They will also choose either Stevo Pendarovski or Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova as the next president.

Siljanovska-Davkova had an impressive run in the first round on April 24, finishing with over 41 percent of the vote, double the tally of incumbent President Pendarovski, who was at 20.5 percent.