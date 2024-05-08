WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian court says US soldier charged with theft causing damage
The detention of Gordon Black, who the Pentagon say, travelled to Russia without authorisation, presents yet another diplomatic headache for the US, which has warned Americans against all travel to Russia.
Russian court says US soldier charged with theft causing damage
The court's press service identified the soldier as Gordon Black./ Photo: Reuters archive  / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 8, 2024

US soldier Gordon Black, who has been detained in the Russian city of Vladivostok until July 2, has been charged with theft causing significant damage, a Russian court has said.

He was detained in early May in Vladivostok, in Russia's Far East.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Vladivostok said in a statement that it had decided on the preventive measure to detain Black until July 2 for "secretly stealing the property of citizen T., causing the latter significant damage."

"When choosing the preventive measure in the form of detention, the court concluded that US citizen B. (Black) - under the weight of the charges - could hide from the preliminary investigation authorities and the court to avoid responsibility," the court said in the statement.

RelatedUS committed to free soldier who fled to North Korea: White House

'Breaking Army rules'

RECOMMENDED

Earlier, the court's press service identified the soldier as Gordon Black.

The Russian interior ministry in Vladivostok said on Tuesday that a 32-year-old woman had filed a complaint against the 34-year-old suspect.

The two had met in South Korea. The American had come to Vladivostok to visit her, the two had an argument, and she later filed a police report accusing him of stealing money, it said. He was arrested in a local hotel, having bought a plane ticket to return home.

The Pentagon said that before his arrest in Russia, Black not only broke Army rules by travelling to the Russian city of Vladivostok without authorisation, but he did so after passing through China.

RelatedUS soldier crossed into N Korea, likely detained: UN Command
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive