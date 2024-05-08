US soldier Gordon Black, who has been detained in the Russian city of Vladivostok until July 2, has been charged with theft causing significant damage, a Russian court has said.

He was detained in early May in Vladivostok, in Russia's Far East.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Vladivostok said in a statement that it had decided on the preventive measure to detain Black until July 2 for "secretly stealing the property of citizen T., causing the latter significant damage."

"When choosing the preventive measure in the form of detention, the court concluded that US citizen B. (Black) - under the weight of the charges - could hide from the preliminary investigation authorities and the court to avoid responsibility," the court said in the statement.

'Breaking Army rules'