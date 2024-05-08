Russia has early on Wednesday conducted a mass airstrike targeting the energy infrastructures in multiple regions of Ukraine that injured three people, according to Ukraine's official statements.

“Over 50 missiles and more than 20 ‘Shahed’ drones targeted infrastructure in Lviv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, and Ivano-Franki vsk regions,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X.

Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of Ukraine's Air Force, claimed on Telegram that the country's air defense downed 39 missiles and 20 drones out of the 55 missiles and 21 drones launched during the attack.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram that 350 rescuers and 100 units of specialised equipment are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack, which injured two people in the Kiev region and a child in the Kirovohrad region.

Expressing that energy infrastructure facilities, about 30 residential buildings, public transport, and cars came under attack, Klymenko said the building of the fire and rescue department in Zaporizhzhia was damaged.