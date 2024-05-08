Türkiye's decision to intervene in the genocide case filed by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) marks a significant development in the legal battle over the ongoing atrocities.

Article 63 of the ICJ Statute grants Türkiye the right to intervene in the case, allowing it to present its perspective on the matter.

The case itself revolves around accusations of genocide committed by Israel, particularly concerning its actions in Gaza since October 7, 2023. The ICJ has already issued orders to Tel Aviv, demanding that Israeli forces refrain from committing acts of genocide and take steps to ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians in Gaza.

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's announcement of Ankara’s intervention underscores the country's commitment to justice and its stance against genocide.

The move also aligns with Türkiye's broader foreign policy objectives, particularly regarding its position in the Middle East and its support for Palestinian rights.

The intervention of Türkiye in this case adds a new dimension to the legal proceedings, potentially influencing the outcome and highlighting the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the region. As the case unfolds, the world will be watching closely to see how Türkiye's intervention shapes the course of justice and the future of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“We will persist with determination to ensure that Israel, already convicted in the conscience of humanity, faces legal consequences for its actions. For 75 years, Israel's apartheid, 56 years of occupation, and 16 years of blockade policies against Palestine have aimed at colonising and annexing Palestinian lands, creating a regime that allows illegal settlers to violate the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people” says Professor Cuneyt Yuksel, Chairman of the Justice Commission of the Turkish Grand National Assembly.

“Israel, through its attacks on Gazans and the rhetoric of Israeli leaders, encouraging the mass extermination of Gazans, has revealed its genocidal intent and violated the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. International law must be applied and upheld equally to all persons in all circumstances, with no exceptions or exceptionalism permitted,” he says.