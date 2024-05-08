The Turkish Armed Forces is set to conduct three major exercises in May.

The International Anatolian Phoenix Exercise will be held on May 6-17, the Seawolf-II Exercise will be held on May 7-18, and the EFES Exercise will be held in two phases: Computer-Assisted Command Post phase on April 25-May eight and the Live-Firing Field phase on May 9-30.

The International Anatolian Phoenix-2024 Exercise, involving Azerbaijan, Qatar, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye, is the 3rd Main Jet Base Command in Konya.

The exercise aims to enhance command and control as part of the personnel rescue operation, improve interoperability among task force elements, and identify areas for cooperation.

Seawolf-II, a large-scale Turkish military exercise involving over 15,000 personnel, will be held in Marmaris to test the operational capabilities of the Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard in a simulated war environment.