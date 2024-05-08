WORLD
Taliban military truck targeted in Afghanistan, casualties feared
Incident happened in Faizabad city of northeastern Badakhshan province, official says.
Members of the Taliban guard an entrance of the military airfield in Kabul / File photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 8, 2024

Casualties are feared after a military truck of the Taliban administration was targeted in Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Zabihullah Amiri, the head of Information and Culture in northeastern Badakhshan province, told Kabul-based Tolo news that an explosive device carried on a motorcycle targeted a military truck in central Faizabad city.

Amiri did not comment on any casualties resulting from the incident.

However, Khaama Press reported that at least “six bodies and 14 injured” were transferred to a provincial hospital.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Notably, recent days have seen protests against the interim Taliban administration in the Argo and Darayim districts of the province.

SOURCE:AA
