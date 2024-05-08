BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Apple's iPhone shipments in China rebound with 12% surge in March
During the first quarter of this year, Apple's smartphone shipments in China tumbled 19 percent, marking their worst performance since 2020, according to research firm Counterpoint.
Apple's iPhone shipments in China rebound with 12% surge in March
FILE PHOTO: Apple's 5G iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 are seen at an Apple Store in Shanghai, China / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 8, 2024

Apple's iPhone shipments in China increased by 12 percent in March after the company and its retailers reduced prices, according to data from a research firm affiliated the Chinese government.

Shipments of foreign-branded phones in China increased by 12 percent in March to 3.75 million units from 3.35 million a year earlier, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) published on Wednesday showed.

Although the data did not explicitly mention Apple, the company is the dominant foreign phone maker in China's smartphone-dominated market. This suggests that the increase in foreign-branded phone shipments can be attributed to Apple's performance.

Apple's sales surge in March followed a ramped-up discounting effort led by the company and third-party sellers in the run-up to the month, with some iPhone 15 models offered at discounts of as much as 10 percent.

RECOMMENDED

The price cuts appear to have stimulated demand and contributed to the company's growth in the Chinese market.

This represents a significant turnaround from the first two months of 2024, when Apple experienced a 37 percent slump in sales, according to Reuters calculations based on the CAICT data.

The primary reason for Apple's sales slump was the launch and successful sales of a high-end smartphone by Huawei in August of the previous year.

Apple's recorded sales of $16.37 billion for the fiscal second quarter that ended March 30 in the Greater China region, down 8.1% but above analyst expectations of $15.59 billion, data from Visible Alpha showed.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions