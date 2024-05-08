Apple's iPhone shipments in China increased by 12 percent in March after the company and its retailers reduced prices, according to data from a research firm affiliated the Chinese government.

Shipments of foreign-branded phones in China increased by 12 percent in March to 3.75 million units from 3.35 million a year earlier, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) published on Wednesday showed.

Although the data did not explicitly mention Apple, the company is the dominant foreign phone maker in China's smartphone-dominated market. This suggests that the increase in foreign-branded phone shipments can be attributed to Apple's performance.

Apple's sales surge in March followed a ramped-up discounting effort led by the company and third-party sellers in the run-up to the month, with some iPhone 15 models offered at discounts of as much as 10 percent.