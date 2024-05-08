WORLD
UK to expel Russian defence attache as London-Moscow tensions simmer
The United Kingdom government announces that it is going to expel a Russian defence attache accused of being "an undeclared military intelligence officer".
British Interior Minister James Cleverly said the action by the UK government followed a pattern of "malign activity" from Russia across Britain and Europe. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 8, 2024

The UK government has raised tensions with the Kremlin by announcing it would expel a Russian defence attache for being "an undeclared military intelligence officer".

Interior minister James Cleverly told parliament on Wednesday that the UK would also remove the diplomatic status of several Russian-owned properties, including one in Sussex, southern England, and another in London "which we believe have been used for intelligence purposes".

There would also be new restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas such as a cap on the length of time Russian diplomats can spend in the UK, he added.

The move comes with the UK concerned at an apparent increase in "malign" Russian activity on UK soil, including an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked business allegedly orchestrated by the Kremlin.

A British man who it is claimed has links to the Wagner Group was charged in connection with that case last month.

London has previously accused Moscow of being behind the poisoning of two Russian former agents on UK soil, and of a spate of cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns.

Russophobia

The UK is currently a staunch NATO backer of Ukraine, providing training for troops and military equipment in the fightback against Russia.

Cleverly said the new package of measures was intended "to make clear to Russia that we will not tolerate such apparent escalations".

He warned that Moscow would make accusations of Russophobia and spread conspiracy theories in response to his announcement.

"This is not new and the British people and the British Government will not fall for it, and will not be taken for fools by (President Vladimir) Putin's bots, trolls and lackeys.

"Russia's explanation was totally inadequate. Our response will be resolute and firm.

"Our message to Russia is clear: stop this illegal war, withdraw your troops from Ukraine, cease this malign activity."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
