Gaza health workers uncovered at least 49 bodies at al-Shifa hospital, a medical official and Gaza authorities said, the latest such discovery at the facility previously raided by Israeli forces.

Motassem Salah, head of the emergency department at al-Shifa, told journalists that "a third mass grave was found inside this hospital" on Wednesday.

The government media office said in a separate statement that at least 49 bodies had been recovered from the site on the premises of al-Shifa.

The statement accused Israel of "killings... inside and outside hospitals", without offering further information concerning the bodies found on Wednesday.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

The Israeli military has repeatedly targeted al-Shifa, the besieged Palestinian territory's largest hospital, and other medical facilities in its war after the Palestinian group Hamas' unprecedented October 7 attack.

Israel accuses Palestinian fighters of using hospitals as command centres and to hold hostages abducted on October 7. Hamas denies the accusation.

Related UN raises 'war crime' alert as 300+ bodies are found in Gaza mass graves

Related The Gaza mass graves: can a genocide case be built against Israel?

'Empty shell