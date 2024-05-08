WORLD
3 MIN READ
Medics uncover 49 bodies from new mass grave at Gaza's al-Shifa hospital
So far 520 bodies have been recovered from "seven mass graves" found at three different hospitals across Gaza in recent weeks, Palestinian officials say.
Medics uncover 49 bodies from new mass grave at Gaza's al-Shifa hospital
The bodies of 49 Palestinians were removed from a third mass grave found in Al-Shifa Hospital after the Israeli army stormed the complex in Gaza. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
May 8, 2024

Gaza health workers uncovered at least 49 bodies at al-Shifa hospital, a medical official and Gaza authorities said, the latest such discovery at the facility previously raided by Israeli forces.

Motassem Salah, head of the emergency department at al-Shifa, told journalists that "a third mass grave was found inside this hospital" on Wednesday.

The government media office said in a separate statement that at least 49 bodies had been recovered from the site on the premises of al-Shifa.

The statement accused Israel of "killings... inside and outside hospitals", without offering further information concerning the bodies found on Wednesday.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

The Israeli military has repeatedly targeted al-Shifa, the besieged Palestinian territory's largest hospital, and other medical facilities in its war after the Palestinian group Hamas' unprecedented October 7 attack.

Israel accuses Palestinian fighters of using hospitals as command centres and to hold hostages abducted on October 7. Hamas denies the accusation.

RelatedUN raises 'war crime' alert as 300+ bodies are found in Gaza mass graves
RelatedThe Gaza mass graves: can a genocide case be built against Israel?

'Empty shell

RECOMMENDED

AFP footage from al-Shifa Hospital showed at least a dozen bodies wrapped in black plastic body bags.

Standing in front of the ruins of the hospital, which was devastated by two weeks of fighting in March, Salah said several of the bodies had decomposed.

Last month, around 30 bodies were reported found buried in two other graves in the hospital courtyard.

After the Israeli assault in March, the World Health Organisation said al-Shifa had been reduced to ashes, leaving behind an "empty shell" with many bodies.

Israeli forces were battling Palestinian fighters at the hospital even as patients had been trapped there.

The military said that over the course of the fighting, 200 fighters were killed and hundreds more detained. Gaza's Civil Defence agency reported at least "300 martyrs" in the two-week battle.

On Wednesday, the media office said health workers continued to uncover bodies from the complex.

So far 520 bodies have been recovered from "seven mass graves" found at three different hospitals across Gaza in recent weeks, the media office said.

RelatedGaza's health crisis worsens as mass graves, garbage draw pests and disease
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions