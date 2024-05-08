Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received Poland’s head of national security Jacek Siewiera and Romania’s national security adviser Ion Oprisor in Ankara.

The meeting held at the presidential complex on Wednesday addressed enhancing the cooperation among the countries, the Ukraine war, as well as the latest situation in Israel-Palestine conflict, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on X.

Arguing that Ankara’s approach toward Ukraine is in line with Poland and Romania, Erdogan said progress has not been made in establishing peace despite more than two years of active conflict.

Stressing the need to open a door that would provide an honourable way out for both sides, Erdogan said unilateral peace initiatives that do not involve Russia “have a weak chance of success.”