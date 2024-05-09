Eurovision organisers have rebuked Swedish singer Eric Saade for wearing a Palestinian scarf during the semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, but it earned the singer widespread acclaim, as countless individuals flooded social media platforms to hail the symbolic gesture.

Saade was one of three contestants who opened the contest in Malmo, a coastal city in southern Sweden, when he was seen wearing a keffiyeh around his wrist — a Palestinian symbol in support of Palestine to protest Israeli war on Gaza.

This year's competition has faced calls for Israel to be excluded over the war in Gaza, which the organisers flatly refused.

Thousands of people are expected to attend pro-Palestinian rallies throughout the week in Malmo.

Saade, whose father is of Palestinian origin, wore a keffiyeh scarf — a Palestinian symbol — on his arm.

'Well done to Eric Saade'

Swedish broadcaster SVT and the main organisers, the European Broadcasting Union, condemned his gesture.

"It is regrettable that he used his participation in this way," SVT's executive producer for the contest, Ebba Adielsson, told the AFP news agency.

The symbolic move by the young singer received widespread acclaim, as countless individuals flooded X and other social media platforms, lauding his poignant display of empathy towards the suffering of Palestinians.

"Well done to Swedish-Palestinian singer Eric Saade who wore a keffiyeh around his wrist at Eurovision semi-final yesterday. Eurovision kicked out Russia but refuses to kick out Israel, and now demonise Saade simply for wearing a keffiyeh. Solidarity with Saade and boycott Israel!" Lukas Slothuus, a user of X, wrote.