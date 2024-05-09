Thursday, May 9, 2024

1715 GMT — Israel's closure of key crossings into Gaza has cut off the main entry point for aid, and particularly fuel, rendering humanitarian operations all but impossible, a senior UN official has warned.

"We lost the main entry point for all humanitarian aid," said Andrea De Domenico, who heads the United Nations humanitarian office, OCHA, in the occupied Palestinian territories.

"In Gaza, there are no stocks" of fuel, Domenico said. That "means no movement," he added. "It is completely crippling the humanitarian operations."

1804 GMT — Egypt, Jordan reject Palestinian displacements from Gaza, West Bank

Egypt and Jordan have reiterated their rejection of the displacement of Palestinians from besieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi “confirmed the complete rejection of the displacement of Palestinians and the attempt to liquidate the Palestinian issue at the expense of Egypt and Jordan,” Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said at a news conference in Cairo, alongside his Jordanian counterpart, Bisher Al-Khasawneh,

"Any action that could lead to the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza could extend to their displacement from the occupied West Bank," he said.

1740 GMT — US believes Rafah invasion would weaken Israel’s position in talks

The United States believes a major military offensive in Rafah would weaken Israel's position in hostage talks with Palestinian resistance Hamas, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said.

Washington continues to engage with Israel on amendments to a ceasefire proposal submitted by Hamas, Miller said, adding work was ongoing to finalise the text of an agreement but that work was "incredibly difficult."

1722 GMT — Israel has munitions for Rafah and other attacks: military

The Israeli military has the munitions it requires for operations in Rafah and other planned operations, chief armed forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari has said.

1719 GMT — Egypt's Sisi, Guterres discuss consequences of Israel's Rafah invasion

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi received a phone call from United Nations chief Antonio Guterres where they discussed Gaza truce talks and the "huge humanitarian consequences" of an Israeli military operation in Rafah, the Egyptian presidency has said.

1700 GMT — Israel will fight with only their fingernails if it must: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared to rebuff a vow by US President Joe Biden to halt some weapons supplies to Israel if it attacks Rafah, saying the country was prepared to stand alone if necessary.

"As I have already said, if we must, we shall fight with our fingernails," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

"But we have much more than our fingernails, and with that strength of spirit, with God's help, together we shall be victorious."

1652 GMT — Civilians in Gaza are being starved, killed: UN relief chief

The UN relief chief has issued a stark warning about the harrowing conditions in Gaza, where an Israeli blockade has left civilians teetering on the brink of starvation and death.

"Civilians in Gaza are being starved and killed, and we are prevented from helping them," Martin Griffiths wrote on X.

Stressing that "nothing and no one has been allowed in or out of Gaza" for the past three days, Griffiths drew attention to the grim picture of a region isolated from essential supplies and vital assistance.

"The closure of the crossings means no fuel. It means no trucks, no generators, no water, no electricity and no movement of people or goods," the relief chief emphasized, highlighting the desperate plight faced by Gazan residents.

1611 GMT — Hamas urges halt to airdrops of aid in Gaza after two killed

Hamas has called for an end to airdrops of aid after two Palestinians were killed in northern Gaza when an aid pallet crashed into a warehouse after its parachute failed to open.

"We reiterate that airdrops pose a real danger to the lives of citizens and do not provide a real solution to alleviate the food crisis plaguing northern Gaza," Salama Marouf, head of the government's media office in Gaza, said in a statement.

"We call for an immediate halt to the delivery of aid in this ineffective and erroneous manner, and we call for the full activation of the land crossings to deliver humanitarian aid to northern Gaza."

The latest fatalities take to at least 21 the number of people killed when airdrops of aid have gone disastrously wrong, according to authorities in Gaza.

1611 GMT — Israeli ground assault in Rafah a ‘serious concern’: Latvia

Latvia has said that Israel's military assault in Rafah, southern Gaza, has caused "serious concern."

"A potential full-scale Israeli ground operation in Rafah causes serious concern, given the risks to the civilian population. The current priority is an immediate humanitarian pause, release of all hostages and provision of humanitarian assistance," the Latvian Foreign Ministry told Anadolu.

1600 GMT — Cairo talks over, Rafah offensive to proceed as planned: Israel

Israel has submitted Gaza truce mediators with its reservations about a Hamas proposal for a hostage-release deal and deems this round of negotiations in Cairo to have ended, a senior Israeli official has said.

The Israeli delegation is returning from the Egyptian capital and Israel will proceed with its assault in Rafah and other parts of Gaza as planned, the official added.

1544 GMT — Israel's Rafah invasion won't defeat Hamas: US

Israel undertaking a major Rafah offensive will not advance the objective of both Washington and Tel Aviv of defeating Hamas in Gaza, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby has said.

"Smashing into Rafah, in his view, will not advance that objective," Kirby said in a briefing with reporters.

Kirby also noted that the US sees that the Karem Abu Salem crossing in Gaza is technically open but aid not getting in.

1508 GMT — Over 260 Palestinian athletes killed by Israeli attacks: official

At least 265 Palestinian sportsmen have been killed in Israeli attacks since last October, the Palestinian Football Association has said.

"The victims include players, administrators and technical staff, including 11 in the occupied West Bank," Jibril Rajoub, head of the association, told reporters.

"Dozens of athletes remain under the rubble, and we are unable to count their number," he said. "Many athletes are also held in Israeli jails."

1426 GMT — UK's Cameron calls for Israel to produce 'clear plan' for Rafah

Foreign Secretary David Cameron has said that the UK would not support a major Israeli offensive in Rafah "unless there was a very clear plan for how to protect people and save lives".

"We have not seen that plan, so in the circumstances, we will not support a major operation in Rafah," he added.

1408 GMT — Houthis vow to target ships involved in Israel trade

The leader of Yemen's Houthis, Abdul Malik al-Houthi has said the group would target ships of any company related to supplying or transporting goods to Israel regardless of their destination.

He said this was a fourth stage of escalation in retaliation to "the Israeli aggression on Rafah" in southern Gaza.

"From now on, we are also thinking about the fifth stage and the sixth stage, and we have very important, sensitive and influential choices on the enemies," he added.

1337 GMT — Hamas 'committed' to ceasefire deal as negotiators leave Cairo

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that it still accepts a Gaza ceasefire proposal drawn by Egypt and Qatar.

"Our delegation left Cairo for Doha a while ago, and we confirm our commitment and adherence to our position on accepting the proposal drawn by mediators," senior Hamas member Izzat al-Rishq said.

He said an Israeli attack on Rafah city in southern Gaza "aims to sabotage efforts by mediators and escalate the aggression."

1319 GMT — US' halt on arms 'will harm operation plans' in Gaza: Israeli official

A US pause on arms transfer may change Israel’s operational plans in Gaza, a senior Israeli official has said.

"US President Joe Biden’s statement regarding delaying arms shipments to Israel will harm operational plans in the war,” the official was quoted as saying by the Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

"Israel could be forced to rationalise the use of weapons,” he added, without elaborating.

1306 GMT — Israeli lawmaker threatens to use 'imprecise missiles' in Gaza

A member of the Knesset (Israel's parliament) has threatened to use “imprecise missiles” in the war on Gaza in response to a US pause on arms transfer to Tel Aviv.

"The US is threatening not to give us precise missiles. Oh, yeah? Well, I got news for the US. We have imprecise missiles, and we have the right to defend ourselves," Tally Gotlive, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party, told Israeli Channel 7.

"So, maybe instead of using a precise missile and take down a specific room, or a specific building, I'll use my imprecise missiles, and I'll just destroy ten buildings. That's what I'll do."

1240 GMT — Israel's attack on Rafah aims to 'obstruct' truce talks: Hamas

A Hamas official has accused Israel of carrying out incursions in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah to block talks seeking a truce in the seven-month war in the Palestinian territory.

Israel's military invasion in Rafah and its border crossing "aim to obstruct the efforts of the mediators", Ezzat al Rishq said in a statement, adding Hamas had sent a delegation to the talks in Cairo and that it was still committed to accepting a ceasefire proposal presented by mediators.

1237 GMT — Israel raids Al Jazeera office in Nazareth

Israel raided the Nazareth offices of the Qatar-based Al Jazeera satellite news network, days after the government shuttered the network's offices in Israel.

The Ministry of Communications said forces confiscated equipment from the office in northern Israel that had been used to transmit live broadcasts of Al Jazeera on Wednesday.

"Israel won’t let Hamas broadcast from here," Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi wrote on X.

1226 GMT — Türkiye refutes Israeli claims of Ankara easing trade ban

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat has said that Israeli claims of Ankara easing its trade ban with Israel are "absolutely fictional and have nothing to do with reality."

Türkiye's trade ban with Israel will remain in place until a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and humanitarian aid flow to the region is secured, the minister said in a post on X.

1149 GMT — Israel kills two Hezbollah militants in clashes

Two more Hezbollah members were killed in clashes with Israeli forces near the border with Lebanon, the Lebanese group has said.

The group identified the slain fighters as Ali Ahmed Hamza and Ahmed Hassan Maatouq, without providing any details about the circumstances leading to their death.

The new fatalities brought to 292 Hezbollah militants killed in clashes with Israeli forces since Oct. 8, 2023, according to an Anadolu tally based on statements released by the group.

1104 GMT — Three Palestinians killed in Israeli strike in Gaza's Rafah

At least three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike in Rafah city in southern Gaza, a medical source has told Anadolu news agency.

The attack targeted a group of civilians near a mosque in southern Rafah, eyewitnesses said.