Most Democratic voters see Israel's actions in Gaza as 'genocidal'
New study breakdown by age and ethnicity underscores a stark divide, revealing a majority of voters under 45, along with significant pluralities of Black and Latino respondents, characterise events in Gaza as "genocide".
Israel's war on besieged Gaza, now in its 216th day, has killed at least 34,844 people — 70% of them babies, children and women — and wounded over 78,404, Palestinian officials say, with another 10,000+ feared buried under the ruins of bombed homes. / Photo: AP / AP
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
May 9, 2024

A significant number of Democratic voters perceives Israel's actions in Gaza as "genocide" with more than half expressing this belief, according to a recent survey by Data For Progress and Zeteo.

The poll of US voters conducted from April 26 to 29 reveals a nation divided on Israel' war on Gaza, with 39 percent of overall respondents seeing Israel's actions as "genocidal" and 38 percent disagreeing. Among Democrats, however, a clear majority of 56 percent align with the view that Israel is committing "genocide" in Gaza.

The generational and ethnic breakdown of the survey results further illustrates this divide, with a majority of voters under 45 and pluralities of Black and Latino voters labeling the situation in Gaza as genocide.

Despite the Israeli government's rejection of a hostage deal, the survey indicates widespread support for a permanent ceasefire and de-escalation of violence in Gaza, with 70 percent of voters overall backing this stance.

Among Democrats, support for a permanent ceasefire skyrockets to 83 percent, while even a majority of Republicans, at 56 percent, advocate for it.

The survey also reflects little support for Israel's military strategy among likely voters, with 53 percent viewing Israel's actions in Gaza as ineffective in freeing hostages.

Additionally, there is significant support, at 54 percent, for suspending all US arms sales to Israel as long as it blocks humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Regarding anti-war protests on college campuses, opinions are divided, with voters split over approval or disapproval of students protesting their schools' investments in corporations profiting from Israel's military operations.

However, a plurality of American voters oppose colleges limiting students' right to protest against Israel's actions in Gaza, particularly Democrats and younger demographics.

Furthermore, the survey indicates a reluctance among voters for new conflicts in the Middle East, with a majority opposing significant US military involvement.

The study revealed a surprising preference for Donald Trump over Biden in handling the Israel-Palestine conflict, raising questions about the electorate's trust in the Biden administration's approach to the conflict.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
