Russian President Vladimir Putin is all set to address the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow, an event he hopes will rally patriotism as his forces advance in Ukraine.

The May 9 parade on Thursday marks the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II and has become one of Russia's most important public holidays under President Putin.

The Russian leader has repeatedly framed the current fight against Ukraine as an existential battle against "Nazism".

The main parade takes place on Red Square, featuring columns of Russian military equipment, including advanced missiles and air defence systems, as well as thousands of military personnel dressed in ceremonial attire.

Representatives from other countries are often invited for the ceremony.

Eight world leaders will attend Thursday's parade, Russian state-media reported this week, citing a Kremlin aide.

They are the heads of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan — as well as the leaders of Cuba, Laos and Guinea-Bissau.

The Kremlin held a summit of leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union — a regional bloc of some ex-Soviet states — the day before the parade.

Putin will deliver this year's address buoyed by his troops' advances in Ukraine and a fresh six-year mandate in office after winning elections in March.