WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia's Putin set to mark Victory Day as Ukraine feels the pinch
May 9 parade, marking Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in WW2, is celebrated as a holiday in Russia, whose army repelled a Ukrainian counter-offensive last year and advanced on front lines amid Kiev's ammunition and manpower shortages.
Russia's Putin set to mark Victory Day as Ukraine feels the pinch
Main parade takes place on Red Square, featuring columns of Russian military equipment, including advanced missiles and air defence systems, as well as thousands of military personnel. / Photo: AP / AP
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
May 9, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin is all set to address the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow, an event he hopes will rally patriotism as his forces advance in Ukraine.

The May 9 parade on Thursday marks the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II and has become one of Russia's most important public holidays under President Putin.

The Russian leader has repeatedly framed the current fight against Ukraine as an existential battle against "Nazism".

The main parade takes place on Red Square, featuring columns of Russian military equipment, including advanced missiles and air defence systems, as well as thousands of military personnel dressed in ceremonial attire.

Representatives from other countries are often invited for the ceremony.

Eight world leaders will attend Thursday's parade, Russian state-media reported this week, citing a Kremlin aide.

They are the heads of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan — as well as the leaders of Cuba, Laos and Guinea-Bissau.

The Kremlin held a summit of leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union — a regional bloc of some ex-Soviet states — the day before the parade.

Putin will deliver this year's address buoyed by his troops' advances in Ukraine and a fresh six-year mandate in office after winning elections in March.

RECOMMENDED

Russia's army held off a much-hyped Ukrainian counter-offensive last year, and it has since made gains on the front lines as Kiev struggles with ammunition and manpower shortages.

'Victory' to Russians

Authorities in Moscow have heightened security ahead of this year's parade, which comes amid a spate of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory.

The parade, which starts at 10:00am (0700 GMT) in Moscow, is one of the largest events of the year in the Russian capital.

Night-time rehearsals take place weeks in advance, swathes of central Moscow are closed off for the military traffic, and huge scaffolding and banners are erected along the walls of the Kremlin on Red Square

RelatedPutin orders nuclear drills to counter 'Western threats'

Other parts of Russia, including the western Kursk and Pskov regions, have cancelled their parades due to security concerns.

The festivities come two days after Putin vowed to deliver "victory" to Russians, embarking on a record-breaking fifth term.

Russia has also upped its nuclear rhetoric, earlier this week announcing nuclear weapons drills involving the navy and troops based near Ukraine.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions