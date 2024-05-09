TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish Cypriot leader affirms sovereignty in UN meeting
President Ersin Tatar tells UN representative Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar that sovereign equality and equal international status are crucial for restarting official Cyprus negotiations.
Turkish Cypriot leader affirms sovereignty in UN meeting
TRNC President Ersin Tatar welcomes UN Secretary-General's Personal Representative Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar at the Presidential Office. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
May 9, 2024

The president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) reaffirmed to the UN representative the Turkish Cypriot side's unwavering stance on sovereign equality and equal international status for negotiations with the Greek Cypriot side in Cyprus.

In a meeting held at the presidential office, Ersin Tatar received Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, the personal representative of the UN Secretary-General on Cyprus, for discussions that lasted about an hour on Wednesday.

Finding new ways for negotiations

Following the meeting, Tatar addressed journalists, emphasising that Cuellar's mission was to explore the possibility of a common ground for transitioning to a new and official negotiation process.

He underscored that initiating a meeting or restarting a negotiation process would be futile without such common ground.

RelatedTürkiye slams 'EU's lack of vision', rejects Cyprus link in relations

Drawing attention to the impending conclusion of Cuellar's term on July 5, Tatar stressed the necessity for an objective report from Cuellar encompassing pertinent truths.

Reiterating the prerequisite for recognising the acquired rights of the Turkish Cypriot side to engage in negotiations, the TRNC leader affirmed that it would not compromise on the principles of sovereign equality and equal international status.

RECOMMENDED

"I conveyed to the UN that there is no change in our stance," Tatar affirmed.

"I once again expressed to Cuellar our stance that negotiations can only be initiated with the confirmation of sovereign equality and equal international status."

Cuellar, on her part, said as she conveyed the importance of the international community's support for the resolution in Cyprus to Tatar.

RelatedTurkish and Greek Cypriot sides lack common ground in Cyprus island—Tatar

"Everybody wants to move forward in the whole island. So now the responsibility of the leaders is to do something, and I hope they can listen to people," she said.

Cuellar's visit marks her third trip to Cyprus since being appointed by the UN Secretary-General to assess the potential for common ground between the parties. Her stay on the island is anticipated until May 14.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions