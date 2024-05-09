Attackers fatally shot seven barbers before dawn in a home in a volatile province in southwestern Pakistan, police and a government official said.

The killings on Thursday occurred near the port city of Gwadar in Balochistan province, police official Mohsin Ali said. All of the barbers were from Punjab province and lived and worked together.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Separatists in Balochistan have often killed workers and others from Punjab as part of a campaign to force them to leave the province, which for years has experienced a low-level insurgency by the Balochistan Liberation Army and other groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad.