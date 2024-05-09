Sri Lanka has arrested two former army soldiers, including a general, for recruiting for the Russian military amid war with Ukraine, according to local media.

Police in the South Asian island nation busted a human trafficking racket that sent “Sri Lankan war veterans to fight as mercenaries in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” the Newswire website reported on Thursday.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of Sri Lanka made the arrests of the suspects, aged 67 and 50, and the former army major general is said to be the mastermind of the racket.

The two are residents of Kurunegala, the capital of North Western Province.

This came a day after neighbouring India made four arrests in a similar case.

Mercenary groups members