Turkish Investment Office wins top award in Abu Dhabi
The head of the Investment Office says that the agency is targeting an increase in Türkiye’s share of global investment.
May 9, 2024

Türkiye’s Investment Office has been awarded at the AIM 2024 (Annual Investment Meeting) Congress in Abu Dhabi for becoming one of the most successful investment agencies worldwide through its sustainable and innovative projects.

International investment agencies were evaluated under eight categories: innovation and research collaboration, global competitiveness enhancement, community and social impact, ease of doing business, diversification of industries, investment size, trade balance effects, and sustainability and local linkages.

The contributions of the investment agency to university-industry cooperation, direct and indirect employment, women’s employment, education and more were highlighted during the evaluation.

Contributions to local supply chains

The investments made and the agency’s contributions to local supply chains were also important in the evaluation process and the country’s economy, university education, technology transfer, and its “net zero emissions” journey.

The award was seen as a testament to Türkiye’s capacity to attract investment and innovate in the international arena.

Last year, Türkiye’s Investment Office received a UN award for its investment in the Yeka-2 project conducted by the Istanbul-based electric services firm Enerjisa.

“Our efforts to promote Türkiye’s potential in investment on a global scale, in accordance with the Century of Investment vision by our president, continue to yield results,” said A. Burak Daglioglu, president of Türkiye’s Investment Office, in a statement.

“We are targeting an increase in our country’s share of global investment from 1 percent to 1.5 percent,” he added.

