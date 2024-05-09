Shareholders have denounced Barclays for fossil fuel financing at the British bank's annual general meeting, which also saw pro-Palestinian activists urge it to stop bankrolling arms in the Israeli war on Gaza.

The meeting on Thursday saw about 30 demonstrators outside the venue in Glasgow carrying Palestinian flags and child-sized coffins calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Others criticised what they said were "climate crimes" and demanded an end to "financing fossil fuels".

In a letter, shareholders from the ShareAction group, which claims to be a "responsible investment" association, called on the bank to stop financing fracking.

Hydraulic fracturing is a method used to extract natural gas and oil from deep rock formations, and is considered hazardous for the environment by climate activists.