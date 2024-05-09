New York University, the largest private research varsity in the US, is trying to label students as criminals over the Palestine solidarity protests that have roiled campuses across the world.

NYU initiated disciplinary hearings for student protesters taking part in the largest pro-Palestine protests in the university's history — seeking divestment by the institutes from companies linked to Israel’s military.

Starting at Columbia University, the protests have now spread across the world as students demanded an end to Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 35,000 people in just over seven months.

On May 7, police raided NYU and carried out mass arrests in response to the university administration’s request to remove student encampments by force.

Later that day, NYU started disciplinary hearings for those joining the peaceful protests as if they were involved in criminal activities, the NYU Alumni for Justice in Palestine group (NYU AJP) says.

"Dozens of students are going through these disciplinary hearings, and they (NYU) are trying to do this quickly," an NYU AJP spokesperson tells TRT World.

The spokesperson, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, adds that the university is attempting to criminalise students for exercising their right to free speech and peaceful protest.

"The university's goal is to quickly issue consequences and punishments with as little pushback as possible, which is why they're doing it so quickly and so covertly."

The group has pledged legal support to all students, faculty, or university affiliates involved in the encampments.

They also expressed readiness to continue supporting students and faculty on campus through the end of the semester, throughout the summer, and into the fall semester.

Despite police repression, student protestors at NYU's Washington Square Park campus have been demanding divestment from Israel and a permanent Gaza ceasefire since April.

'People want to stand up, speak up, resist even more now'

The alumni spokesperson says that what is happening on the campuses today is students “following in the tradition of (campus) protests by setting up these encampments”.

“We're not going to settle or rest until these institutions that we're studying in divest from Israel," he adds.

Historically, universities have played an extremely influential role in shaping public opinion in the US - from the protests against the Vietnam War in the '60s to divesting from apartheid South Africa in the '80s and '90s.