Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines, the official sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, has released a new TV commercial shot with the world-famous Portuguese football manager Jose Mourinho.

"This partnership underscores the shared passion for excellence and victory between these two global giants in their respective fields," the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

In the ad, Mourinho experiences Turkish Airlines' in-flight services and emerges victorious in a challenging chess match, enjoys gourmet dishes from the Business Class menu, watches live UEFA Champions League matches, and relishes a comfortable journey with noise-canceling headphones.

"One of the world's best airlines"

Turkish Airlines Chairman Ahmet Bolat said: "Our collaboration with Jose Mourinho reinforces our brand's global strength and commitment to sports while highlighting our shared pursuit of excellence."

Football manager Jose Mourinho said: "Turkish Airlines is for sure one of the world's best airlines, confirmed by the numerous awards it receives each year. It is an honor to work with them. This partnership combines my passion for winning with their outstanding service quality."

Through its presence in the UEFA Champions League 2024 London Final, Turkish Airlines continues to project Türkiye’s cultural and sporting values onto the global stage, reinforcing its position as a leading global brand.