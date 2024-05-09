TÜRKİYE
Israeli claims of Ankara lifting trade ban ‘fictional’ — Türkiye
Israel's claims of Türkiye lifting its trade ban are ‘absolutely imaginary and have nothing to do with reality,’ says Omer Bolat.
Turkish Trade Ministry announced that Ankara suspended all export and import operations with Israel on May 2./ Photo: AA Archive / Others
By Meryem Demirhan
May 9, 2024

Türkiye’s Trade Minister Omer Bolat has denied claims by an Israeli official that Ankara has lifted trade restrictions on Israel, saying they are "absolutely fictional and have nothing to do with reality".

"We stand behind the decision we have taken as a government regarding trade with Israel. This decision remains valid," he said on Thursday in a post on X.

Türkiye's new measures will be implemented until the Israeli government stops its attacks on Gaza, and a permanent ceasefire and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza are ensured, Bolat added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz asserted earlier on Thursday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had reversed his previous stance and lifted many of the trade restrictions he imposed on Israel.

Forcing Tel Aviv to ceasefire

On May 2, the Turkish Trade Ministry announced that Ankara suspended all export and import operations with Israel due to its "aggression against Palestine in violation of international law and human rights."

Türkiye's only goal in suspending trade with Israel is to force Tel Aviv to declare a ceasefire to its deadly offensive in Gaza, Turkish President Erdogan also said.

"Our sole purpose is to force the (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu government, which has sprung out of control due to the West's unconditional support, to a ceasefire," Erdogan said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
