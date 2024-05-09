Thousands of demonstrators, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, marched through the streets of Malmo, Sweden to protest against Israel's participation in Eurovision.

This year's Eurovision song contest opened in the southern city of Malmo on Tuesday, with the grand finale on Saturday, but the war in Gaza is looming over the festivities.

"I am a Eurovision fan and it breaks my heart but I'm boycotting. I can't have fun knowing that Israel is there participating when all those kids are dying. I think it's just wrong," 30-year-old protester Hilda, who did not want to provide her surname, told AFP on Thursday.

'Nothing to celebrate'

Israel's war on Gaza began following Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Since October 7, Israel's relentless military offensive has killed at least 34,904 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the besieged territory.

In 2022, Russia's state broadcaster was excluded from the European Broadcasting Union, which oversees Eurovision, in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

"I feel like if they can remove Russia why can they not do it to Israel?" 29-year-old Margo Mustafa said.

"The people are here for Eurovision trying to celebrate. There's nothing to celebrate. It's an ongoing war", she added.