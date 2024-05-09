WORLD
Chad declares Deby Itno winner of presidential election
Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno wins with just over 61% of vote, with runner-up Succes Masra falling far behind with over 18.5% of vote, provisional results show.
Deby Itno acknowledges crowd at the Place des Nations during final presidential election campaign rally in N'Djamena on May 4, 2024.  / Photo: AFP / AFP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
May 9, 2024

Chad's Transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has been declared the winner of this week's presidential election, according to provisional results.

The national agency that manages Chad's election released results of Monday's election late on Thursday, weeks earlier than planned. The figures showed Deby Itno won with just over 61 percent of the vote, with the runner-up Succes Masra falling far behind with over 18.5 percent of the vote.

Chad held its long delayed presidential election on Monday following 24 months of a military transition process that was determined on October 1, 2022. The decision of transition paved the way for the Transitional Military Council and President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno to continue his leadership as Transitional President and for members of the Transitional Military Council to be candidates in the subsequent elections.

The oil-exporting country of nearly 18 million people became independent in 1960 after decades of French colonial rule.

One of the world's least-developed countries, Chad's meagre resources have been stretched thinner by multiple shocks including climate crisis-fueled heatwaves and a refugee crisis linked to the civil war in neighbouring Sudan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
