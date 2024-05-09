WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kushner rallying donors to bolster Trump's re-election bid — report
Former White House adviser and son-in-law to ex-American president, is spearheading efforts to rally donors for upcoming Trump fundraiser in New York, Reuters reports, highlighting his role in supporting Trump's political pursuits.
"Jared supports his father-in-law and is happy to connect the many people who get in touch with him looking to help the campaign," says a spokesperson for Kushner. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
May 9, 2024

Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been making calls to encourage donors to attend a Trump fundraiser in New York, two sources told the Reuters news agency, in one of the first indications of Kushner working to help re-elect his father-in-law.

A former White House adviser to the former president, Kushner stepped away from politics after Trump's term ended in 2021 and founded Miami-based private equity firm Affinity Partners.

His wife Ivanka, Trump's daughter, declared at the beginning of Trump's third run for the presidency in November 2022 that she did not plan to be involved in his campaign and wanted to prioritise her children.

It was not immediately clear whether the previously unreported fundraising push by Kushner is a one-off event or a sign he is becoming more involved in Trump's campaign, which is a leaner, more disciplined operation than in 2016 and 2020, when Trump's family members played key roles.

Two sources told Reuters that Kushner has been calling donors ahead of a May 14 Manhattan fundraiser for Trump, who is facing Democrat Joe Biden in the November presidential election. Kushner's parents, Seryl and Charles Kushner, are among more than a dozen co-hosts for the event, according to an invitation.

'Happy to connect people'

"He has called a few people," one source said of Kushner, asking to remain anonymous as the conversations were private. A second source said Kushner called them, inviting them to attend the fundraiser and asking for names of other prospective donors.

"Jared supports his father-in-law and is happy to connect the many people who get in touch with him looking to help the campaign," a spokesperson for Kushner said.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for information.

Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump is co-chair of the Republican National Committee, and four of Trump's five children will be delegates representing Florida at the Republican National Convention in July. Ivanka Trump will not be among them, suggesting she is sticking to her pledge to stay out of politics.

Trump in 2020 pardoned Kushner's father, Charles Kushner, a real estate developer who was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty in 2004 to 18 counts of tax evasion, witness tampering and making unlawful campaign donations.

Last year, Charles Kushner gave the pro-Trump outside spending group super PAC MAGA Inc. $1 million.

SOURCE:Reuters
