Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been making calls to encourage donors to attend a Trump fundraiser in New York, two sources told the Reuters news agency, in one of the first indications of Kushner working to help re-elect his father-in-law.

A former White House adviser to the former president, Kushner stepped away from politics after Trump's term ended in 2021 and founded Miami-based private equity firm Affinity Partners.

His wife Ivanka, Trump's daughter, declared at the beginning of Trump's third run for the presidency in November 2022 that she did not plan to be involved in his campaign and wanted to prioritise her children.

It was not immediately clear whether the previously unreported fundraising push by Kushner is a one-off event or a sign he is becoming more involved in Trump's campaign, which is a leaner, more disciplined operation than in 2016 and 2020, when Trump's family members played key roles.

Two sources told Reuters that Kushner has been calling donors ahead of a May 14 Manhattan fundraiser for Trump, who is facing Democrat Joe Biden in the November presidential election. Kushner's parents, Seryl and Charles Kushner, are among more than a dozen co-hosts for the event, according to an invitation.

'Happy to connect people'