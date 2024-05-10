Friday, May 10, 2024

1811 GMT — Palestinian resistance group Hamas wants calmness and a prisoners swap deal, but Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants the war to continue, Hamas senior official Khalil Al Hayya said, adding Hamas did not suspend nor withdraw from the ceasefire negotiations.

1813 GMT — S Africa seeks new emergency measures against Israel - ICJ

South Africa sought new emergency measures by the International Court of Justice against Israel over its latest offensive against the Gaza city of Rafah, the court said in a statement.

It is the third time since December that South Africa has launched action against Israel over the Gaza war. Israel has condemned South Africa's allegations that it has launched a "genocide" against the Palestinian territory.

1805 GMT —US weapons shipments to Israel 'breach legal limits,' say high-level US officials

The Biden administration's weapons shipments to Israel "breach legal limits," former high-level US officials said ahead of the submission of a report by State Department to Congress about whether Israel is using US weapons in accordance with American and international laws.

According to former US officials quoted by the Washington Post, the US has been “selective in how it invokes international law” and “how it balances rights concerns with realpolitik”.

“Just from a legal perspective within US domestic law, there’s a much wider body of rules that is being ignored right now,” said Josh Paul, former director of the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs at the State Department, who resigned shortly after Oct. 7 in protest of the US policy on Gaza.

“The arms are just continuing to flow,” Paul added.

US weaponry was used in a significant number of these incidents, according to the report.

1755 GMT — US 'cannot continue to be complicit' in Gaza humanitarian disaster: Senator

The US cannot be complicit in Israel's war in Gaza against the Palestinian people, Independent Senator Bernie Sanders said.

"For five days, almost no humanitarian aid has gotten into Gaza. Israel's military operation in Rafah has closed both main border crossings. No food, no water, no medicine, no fuel. Children are starving."

"The US cannot continue to be complicit in this humanitarian disaster," Sanders said on X.

1748 GMT — Spain’s deputy premier accuses Eurovision of ‘whitewashing Israel’s genocide’

Spain’s second deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz accused Eurovision of “whitewashing Israel’s genocide."

Just one day ahead of the song contest's finals, Diaz slammed the contest in a post on X.

“Eurovision is joy, peace and diversity. It is not a showcase to whitewash Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people, which is death, destruction and hate,” she said.

Diaz, also Spain’s labor minister, added that “Israel is incompatible with the values promoted by the contest and should not participate.”

1745 GMT — Hamas' Al Qassam Brigades hit Israeli targets in Beersheba area with rockets

Al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said its fighters fired a barrage of rockets on Israeli targets in the area of Beersheba, southern Israel.

In a brief statement, Al Qassam Brigades said the rocket attack on Beersheba came "in response to the (Israeli) massacres against (Palestinian) civilians."

In a separate statement, the group said it fired another barrage of rockets on Beersheba.

1718 GMT — UN calls Israeli envoy's shredding of UN charter 'theatric'

The UN criticised Israel's ambassador to the UN for his act of shredding a copy of the UN Charter on stage at the General Assembly, calling it a theatrical action and urging all members to respect the UN Charter.

"We don't comment on the various remarks made by different ambassadors, and the theatrics, both of the past and the present, are things that are part and parcel of the presentations the member states make," said UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq when asked about Gilad Erdan's actions ahead of the vote on the reevaluation of Palestine's UN membership.

"Regarding the charter, obviously, this is an organisation that is premised on respect for the UN Charter, and all of the member states have pledged to uphold the UN Charter, and we expect them to fulfil that obligation," he added.

1652 GMT — Biden administration won't conclude Israel violated terms of US weapons agreement: sources

A soon-to-be-released Biden administration review of Israel's use of US-provided weapons in its military offensive in Gaza does not conclude that Israel has violated the terms for their use, according to three people who have been briefed on the matter.

The report is expected to be sharply critical of Israel, even though it didn’t conclude that Israel violated the terms of US-Israel weapons agreements, according to one US official.

1649 GMT — UN votes symbolically in favour of Palestinian membership

The United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to grant the Palestinians some additional rights in the global body after their drive for full membership was blocked by the United States.

"I have stood hundreds of times before at this podium, but never for a more significant vote than the one about to take place, a historic one," Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour said before the vote, his voice full of emotion.

He added, "The day will come when Palestine will take its rightful place among the community of free nations."

Israel reacted angrily, with its UN ambassador, Gilad Erdan, saying the resolution made him sick.

Fulfilling obligation for Palestinian people is long overdue, but never too late: UAE

The United Arab Emirates underscored the importance of the resolution that called for a reevaluation of Palestine's membership to the UN, saying that "fulfilling the UN's historic obligation towards the Palestinian people is long overdue, but it is never too late."

Drawing attention to the persecution and the denial of their basic rights that Palestinians endured for over 75 years, UAE's envoy at the UN, Mohamed Abushahab, stated that the resolution they have spearheaded "would have a profound impact on the future of the Palestinian people."

He urged the international community to recognise Palestine's rightful place in the global arena and to support their bid for full membership.

1616 GMT — Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 34,943 — ministry

At least 34,943 Palestinians have been killed and 78,572 injured in Israel's military offensive in Gaza since October 7, Gaza's health ministry said in a statement.

1552 GMT — 8 fatalities reported as Israeli airstrike hits house north of Gaza refugee camp

At least eight Palestinians were killed and others injured in a house north of a refugee camp in central Gaza amid an Israeli air strike.

According to a statement from the al-Awda Hospital in the enclave, eight fatalities were reported, and an unspecified number of injuries arrived at the hospital following the Israeli air strike on a house north of the Nuseirat Refugee Camp.

1533 GMT — Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades say they saved Israeli hostage attempting suicide

Hamas’ military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, announced that they managed to rescue an Israeli prisoner who had attempted suicide in captivity.

“We rescued, a few days ago, in the final moments, one of the enemy's prisoners after he attempted suicide in his place of captivity,” the armed wing said in a statement on Telegram.

They added: “We hold the enemy and (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu personally responsible for the deteriorating physical and mental health of some of the enemy's prisoners.”

1436 GMT — Multiple arrests as US police clear MIT, UPenn Gaza protests

Police carried out pre-dawn swoops on students protesting Israel's war on Gaza at two prestigious US universities in the latest student protests on campuses across the country.

The police action at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) near Boston in the northeast resulted in around 10 arrests, according to university president Sally Kornbluth, who said she had "no choice" but to dismantle the "high-risk flashpoint."

At the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, officers in tactical gear forcibly removed several dozen students who had linked arms around a statue of Benjamin Franklin, NBC reported. It said they had been given two minutes to leave.

Students did not resist arrest at either US university and both of those actions appeared to have been relatively peaceful.

1417 GMT — Norway calls for accountability after attack on UN agency’s headquarters in East Jerusalem

Norway called for accountability after Israeli extremists attacked the headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in the occupied East Jerusalem.

Expressing that he was “shocked” by the attack, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said on X: "As host country, Israel has a duty to protect UN personnel and premises at any time."

He said that UNRWA is the “lifeline for millions of Palestine refugees,” adding: “The incidents must be investigated, those responsible must be held accountable.”

Situation in Rafah on 'knife's edge': UN chief

Rafah is "on a knife's edge," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said amid ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza's southernmost city.

"The situation in Rafah is on a knife's edge as airstrikes continue throughout southern Gaza. Over 1 million Palestinians, half of whom are children, have crowded in the Rafah Governate for shelter," Guterres said at a news conference in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

"Around 100,000 Palestinians are moving north from Rafah, yet humanitarian partners have no tents or food stores left in south Gaza," he added.

Guterres stressed that under international humanitarian law, the safety of civilians must be ensured in a conflict.

"And, of course, what happens in Gaza has profound repercussions in the occupied West Bank, where we see a deeply disturbing spike in settler violence, excessive use of force by the Israeli Defence Force (military), demolitions and evictions," he said.

1402 GMT — 2 people killed in Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon

At least two people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

The agency said that a drone “directly targeted” with two missiles a team of workers from a mobile telecommunications company. The workers were carrying out maintenance work on one of the transmission stations in the town in the presence of civil defence members, it added.

1335 GMT — Palestinian groups urge people in West Bank, Jerusalem to launch uprising to save Gaza, Rafah

Palestinian factions called on the people in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the occupied territories to rise up in support of Gaza and help save Rafah from a humanitarian catastrophe and a war of genocide amid Israeli aggressions.

In a statement, the Palestinian groups said: “We call on our people in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the occupied territories to launch a fierce uprising in support of Gaza and to save Rafah from the humanitarian catastrophe and genocide war.”

1316 GMT — US, Israel ‘threatening’ ICC promote 'culture of impunity' — UN

A group of UN experts expressed "utter dismay" over statements made by US and Israeli officials “threatening to retaliate” against the International Criminal Court (ICC), saying such threats promote a "culture of impunity."

"At a time when the world should unite to end the terrible bloodshed in Gaza and seek justice for those unlawfully killed, injured, traumatised, or taken hostage, since October 7, it is distressing to see State officials threatening to retaliate against a Court for pursuing international justice," the experts said in a statement.

"It is shocking to see countries that consider themselves champions of the rule of law trying to intimidate an independent and impartial international tribunal to thwart accountability," they added.

The experts underlined that threats of retaliatory action “violate human rights norms against attacks on justice personnel and exceed the accepted limits of freedom of expression.”

They urged states to respect the court’s independence as a judicial institution and protect the independence and impartiality of those who work within the court.

1303 GMT — Only hospital in central Gaza to run out of fuel in 48 hours

The Gaza government warned that al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza would run out of fuel within 48 hours, threatening to halt health services and spark a humanitarian crisis following Israel's sixth day of closing border crossings into the besieged enclave.

“The administration of al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central governorate announced that fuel is about to run out within the next 48 hours, thus halting health and medical services,” the Gaza media office said in a statement.

It added that “the cessation of fuel supply to the last hospital providing health services in the Gaza Strip comes after the destruction of the health sector and the medical system by the occupation (Israel), and the closure of 33 hospitals from service completely.”

The office held Israel, the US, and all relevant parties fully responsible “for any catastrophe or real crisis that may occur at any moment due to the depletion of fuel at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.”

It cautioned that "this crisis may result in deaths of patients and children, especially patients and wounded individuals admitted to intensive care units and nurseries."

1248 GMT —Rafah offensive would lead to 'humanitarian disaster': UN chief

An Israeli ground attack in Gaza's Rafah would lead to an "epic humanitarian disaster", UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned after negotiators left truce talks in Cairo without a deal.

"A massive ground attack in Rafah would lead to (an) epic humanitarian disaster and pull the plug on our efforts to support people as famine looms," Guterres said during a visit to Nairobi, adding that the situation in the southern Gaza city was "on a knife's edge".

"We are actively engaged with all involved for the resumption of the entry of life-saving supplies — including desperately needed fuel — through Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings," he said, reiterating his calls for a ceasefire.

1217 GMT —Israel reports detecting 3 missiles launched from Lebanon

Israel reported the detection of three anti-tank missiles launched from Lebanon toward the Upper Galilee area, according to local media.

The private Israeli Channel 12 reported that three anti-tank missiles were fired at Misgav Am in the Upper Galilee near the southern Lebanese border.

One of the missiles hit a building while the other two caused fires in the area, it added.