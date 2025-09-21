Portugal officially recognised the State of Palestine, the country’s foreign minister announced in New York on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel made the declaration at Portugal’s Permanent Mission in New York, the broadcaster RTP reported.

Rangel also called for the release of all hostages, an end to hostilities, and the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza.

He said the decision stemmed directly from the Council of Ministers’ approval on 18 September, following a consultation process in which the president and a vast majority of parliamentary parties gave their backing.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa had earlier expressed full support for the government’s move.