MIDDLE EAST
Portugal formally recognises Palestinian state
Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel announced the decision in New York, following cabinet approval and broad parliamentary backing, as calls grow for a Gaza ceasefire and two-state solution.
Portugal’s Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel announces recognition of Palestine ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York, on September 21, 2025. / Reuters
September 21, 2025

Portugal officially recognised the State of Palestine, the country’s foreign minister announced in New York on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel made the declaration at Portugal’s Permanent Mission in New York, the broadcaster RTP reported.

Rangel also called for the release of all hostages, an end to hostilities, and the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza.

He said the decision stemmed directly from the Council of Ministers’ approval on 18 September, following a consultation process in which the president and a vast majority of parliamentary parties gave their backing.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa had earlier expressed full support for the government’s move.

The announcement came just hours after the UK, Canada and Australia also formally recognised the State of Palestine ahead of the UN General Assembly.

France, Luxembourg and Malta previously confirmed they would announce similar steps during the assembly next week.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
