WORLD
2 MIN READ
Blinken report due to say Israel not breaking weapons terms, Axios reports
The report, citing three officials, added that the State Department was reviewing the use of weapons by Israel and six other countries engaged in different armed conflicts.
Blinken report due to say Israel not breaking weapons terms, Axios reports
Despite Biden's pause, Israel is set to receive billions more in US weapons, including a wide range of military equipment / Others
By Staff Reporter
May 10, 2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to submit a highly critical report to Congress as soon as Friday on Israel's conduct in Gaza that stops short of concluding it has violated the terms for its use of US weapons, Axios said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that the Biden administration was set to miss a Wednesday deadline to report to Congress on whether Israel is violating international humanitarian law in Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

A national security memorandum, NSM-20, issued by President Joe Biden in February, required the department to report to Congress by May 8 how credible Israel's assurances that its use of US weapons does not violate US or international law.

On Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a press briefing the NSM-20 report was not yet finished but the department was working "very hard" to complete it.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions