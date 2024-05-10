Air India's budget subsidiary said its cabin crew had ended a strike that caused two days of severe disruptions to its flight schedule and stranded passengers at airports across the country.

Media reports linked the sudden industrial action to simmering staff discontent over new policies on hiring and promotion imposed by its new ownership.

Dozens of Air India Express cabin crew staff called in sick at the last minute on Tuesday night, forcing the airline to delay or cancel at least 175 flights in the following days.

In a statement issued Thursday night, an airline spokesperson said the airline was working to "swiftly restore" its schedule after a successful meeting with staff.

"We are pleased with the progress we made at the conciliation meeting and welcome our cabin crew colleagues back at work," the statement said.