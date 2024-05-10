India has said on Thursday that Canada has shared no evidence to back its allegation that the Indian government was involved in the slaying of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada last year, despite therecentarrests of three Indian men in the crime.

Three Indian nationals who had been living in Canada temporarily were arrested on Tuesday in the slaying last June of HardeepSinghNijjar in British Columbia.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had set off a diplomaticspat with India last September when he cited “credible allegations” of India’s involvement in the slaying of the Sikh separatist. India rejected the accusations.

Canadian Mounted Police Superintendent Mandeep Mooker said after the men's arrests that the investigation into whether they had ties to India’s government was ongoing.

Jaiswal said the two governments are discussing the case but that Canada has forwarded no specific evidence of the Indian government’s involvement.