Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kiev expects the start of EU accession talks for the country in June.

“We are actively preparing the next stage of rapprochement with the European Union for June – we anticipate the adoption of the negotiating framework and the actual start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession,” Zelenskyy said in an evening video address late Thursday.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine and the Ukrainian people deserve this step to be taken, expressing that the EU needs this step also not only in political terms but because “it is the lifeblood of the European Union to be a European project that leaves no one outside the EU.”

European leaders granted Ukraine EU candidate status in June 2022 and agreed to open accession talks in December 2023.

“And I was also pleased today to hear the full support of our European friends for the Peace Summit – I am grateful to every leader who has already confirmed their participation in the Summit and is willing to help us effectively in engaging leaders,” he said.

Zelenskyy further said he personally invited his Moldovan, Czech, and Ghanaian counterparts, as well as Ireland’s prime minister, to the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16.