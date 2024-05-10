In May 1970, South Africa was expelled from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), barring the country from competing in the Olympic Games from the 1972 games in Munich, Germany, until the 1996 Atlanta Games.

It was the first time any nation had been expelled from the Olympic movement since Parisian Baron Pierre de Courbertin, the founder of the modern games and IOC, revived it in 1896.

South Africa was banned from the Olympics because of its apartheid system that ran counter against the Olympic Charter, which prohibits discrimination against any country or individual based on race, religion, gender, or political affiliation. More recently, the IOC suspended Russia after it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

As Israel's brutal war on Gaza, which has killed at least 34,904 people, seventy percent of them children and babies, enters its seventh month, and the summer games in Paris just months away, human rights advocates, including hundreds of Palestinian sports clubs and civil society organisations, have called on the IOC to take similar action.

Related French state offers cash lifeline for Olympics tech firm Atos

'Gravest of war crimes'

"Israel has been waging a genocidal war against 2.3 million Palestinians in the occupied and besieged Gaza, including tens of thousands of athletes, fans and followers of the Olympic Games," according to more than 300 Palestinian signatories who are calling to ban Tel Aviv from the games in January.

"To allow Israel, in the midst of a genocide, to participate in the upcoming Olympic games would signal to the international community that the IOC approves of the gravest of war crimes."

One of the most impactful examples of how sports sanctions can be effective, it added, was when South Africa was prevented from competing in global games by international sports organisations, such as the IOC, International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), and more, playing a role in dismantling the country's racist apartheid regime.

A group of legislators from France in February have also urged the International Olympic Committee to exclude Israel from participating in the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

The IOC had announced athletes from Russia, as well as Belarus, where it was used as a staging ground for the 2022 Moscow invasion, will be allowed to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as independent and neutral athletes. Athletes who have openly supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine will not be allowed to participate.

Based on this, 26 lawmakers, in a letter to the head of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, insisted that Israeli athletes should participate neutrally like the Russian and Belarusian athletes in the games this summer after condemning "the unprecedented war crimes committed by Israel" against Palestinians in Gaza.

Related French police threaten to disrupt airports during Paris Olympics

IOC response

In March, Bach said Israel would not need to worry about its Olympic status despite its ongoing military offensive in Gaza.