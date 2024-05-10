Türkiye and the United States need to adopt a "strategic approach" to address their differences for enhancing bilateral relations, Ankara's Ambassador to Washington has said, addressing the 39th American-Turkish Conference in Washington.

"In spite of progressive development of our economic relations and steps towards structured political dialogue within the context of strategic mechanism, there is still room for improvement in various contentious issues in our bilateral relations," Sedat Onal said on Friday, the second day of the conference.

The two-day conference is the premier venue for US and Turkish business leaders to engage in commercial diplomacy, and it showcases bilateral ties and collaboration across third-country markets in strategic sectors.

"In order to address our differences in an effective and result-oriented manner, we need to adopt a strategic, rather than transactional approach," Onal told the attendees.

Increased cooperation between the two countries could also help expand security, stability and prosperity in various regions, while also contributing to the fulfilment of sustainable development goals, he added.

"Agreeing to disagree and meeting at the lowest common denominator could not and should not be sufficient for strategic allies," he stressed.

Multi-dimensional relations

Stressing that Türkiye-US relations are also influenced by history, geography, universal values, and national interests, Onal said that the two "staunch" NATO allies' solidarity has stood the test of time, especially throughout the Cold War years.