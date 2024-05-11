Violent clashes have erupted between Sudan's main military and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] in Al Fasher city of North Darfur state, Sudanese activists said.

"Violent clashes between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces with heavy weapons and artillery," the Al Fasher Resistance Committee said in a statement on Friday.

The statement pointed out that "heavy artillery shells fell randomly on citizens' houses, leading to several injuries."

There has been no comment from the Sudanese army or the RSF on the statement as of yet.

Since early April, clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF have been ongoing.

Al Fasher is the capital of North Darfur region, the centre of the Darfur region, and the only city that has not fallen into the hands of the RSF.

There have been increasing international and UN calls to spare Sudan a humanitarian catastrophe that could push millions into famine and death due to food shortages caused by fighting.