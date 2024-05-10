Police have dismantled protest camps and arrested dozens of pro-Palestine activists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Pennsylvania, in the latest crackdowns on demonstrations roiling US campuses.

Philadelphia officers in riot gear pushed reporters away from the encampment at the University of Pennsylvania on Friday before tearing down tents and tossing the belongings of protesters in a trash truck, the student newspaper reported. About 33 people were arrested on the Ivy League campus, Penn's public safety department said.

A similar scene unfolded simultaneously at MIT near Boston, where student journalists reported that riot police arrested at least 10 student protesters before flattening the encampment and discarding their belongings.

The dawn raids were the latest efforts by school and local authorities to end such demonstrations at dozens of universities around the country.

Officials at Harvard University on Friday began issuing suspensions to students who were involved in an encampment on the Ivy League school's Cambridge, Massachusetts, campus, according to an Instagram post by the school's Palestine Solidarity Committee.

On Monday, Interim Harvard President Alan Garber said participants faced suspension, restricting them from campus and possibly barring them from taking exams and residing in university housing.

"Disciplinary procedures and administrative referrals for placing protesters on involuntary leave continue to move forward," a school spokesperson said in a statement on Friday, without specifying the number of students suspended.

Increasingly untenable

The protesting students are demanding a cease-fire in Israel's incursion into Gaza and have demanded their schools divest from companies with ties to Israel.

One New York City school affiliated with Colum bia University — where protests inspired the nationwide wave of demonstrations — said on Thursday that its board of trustees had endorsed students' divestment calls.