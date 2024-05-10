The Netherlands' Eurovision contestant Joost Klein has been placed under investigation by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) after he was heard asking an Israeli contestant to justify her participation in the Eurovision Song Contest.

"We are currently investigating an incident that was reported to us involving the Dutch artist. He will not be rehearsing until further notice. We have no further comment at this time and will update in due course," EBU’s spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

It came after Klein was heard pushing Eden Golan to answer a question at a news conference on Thursday that was posed by a Polish journalist.

He asked Golan if she thought she was causing a security risk for other participants by attending the event amid Tev Aviv's "genocidal" war in Gaza.

Swedish presenter Jovan Radomir, quickly jumped in, telling Golan she did not have to answer the question . Klein responded loudly: "Why not?"

Klein was scheduled to rehearse on Friday just ahead of Golan, however, he was prevented by the organisers.

At this point, it is not clear if he will perform in the grand finale on Saturday.

Videos emerged on social media after dress rehearsal on Wednesday that showed the Israeli singer being booed because her country, accused of genocide in Gaza, was allowed to participate.

Protests in streets

Ahead of the second semi-final held on Thursday, thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators took to the streets in the Swedish city of Malmo in a protest of Israeli participation in the competition.

Further protests organised by pro-Palestinian groups are expected to take place in the host city on May 11 after Israel qualified as one of the 26 countries competing in this year’s final.

In solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and as part of protests, an alternative music event, Falastinvision, will be held on the final day of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Many artists from Sweden and other parts of Europe will participate to show support for Palestine.

Authorities have adopted extra security measures including police with submachine guns and reinforcements from Denmark and Norway.