US President Joe Biden's decision to pause shipments of thousands of bombs to Israel over Israel's invasion of Rafah has won praise from some Democrats and a large number of Americans, but it won't stop protests over Tel Aviv's war on Gaza that have dogged his reelection effort, strategists and organisers say.

Biden may have paused a particular shipment of weapons to Tel Aviv, but a diverse array of American military equipment, spanning from joint direct attack munitions to tank rounds, mortars, and armoured tactical vehicles continues to flow to Israel — something protest organisers want him to stop once and for all.

"We welcome Biden's words and this gesture toward taking responsibility for US complicity in these crimes," said Stephanie Fox, executive director of Jewish Voice for Peace, a group whose members are involved with protests around the country, including on college campuses.

"If his words are to mean anything, rather than a one off pause, this needs to be the start of a sea change in US policy," Fox said on Friday.

Protesters are seeking suspension of US military aid to Israel, a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and for universities to divest from companies that support Israel's "genocidal" war in Gaza.

"I think Biden's comments yesterday moves the needle... but what we don't know is if it's a PR move to try to placate some of his opponents on this issue or if it's real because he has also said his support for Israel is ironclad," said Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CODEPINK, another group whose members have been participating in protests all over the country.

"We will continue protesting," Benjamin said.

Biden's decision last week marks the first time US has withheld military aid from Israel since the country began invading Gaza seven months ago.

It is also too little, too late, to satisfy the coalition of young voters and people of colour who have led the protests against Israel's brutal attacks on Gaza, many say.

Pro-Palestine protests have swept college campuses across the country, followed Biden at private events and pushed Democrats in key battleground states to vote "uncommitted" to signal their unhappiness as deaths in Israeli-occupied Gaza climbed to 35,000.

'US has gone too far in support of Israel'

Biden has called for a temporary ceasefire and said he supports an eventual two-state solution. While he has been increasingly critical of the Israeli government, billions more in weapons shipments remain in the pipeline.