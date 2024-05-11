Russia said it had captured six villages in Ukraine's east after launching a surprise ground offensive that prompted mass evacuations.

The defence ministry said on Saturday that its troops had "liberated" five villages in the Kharkiv region near the border with Russia — Borisivka, Ogirtseve, Pletenivka, Pylna and Strilecha — "as a result of offensive actions".

The village of Keramik in the Donetsk region was also now under Russian control, it said.

Ukrainian officials said Russian forces made small advances in the area it was pushed back from nearly two years ago, the latest in a series of gains as Ukrainian forces find themselves outgunned and outmanned.

"A total of 1,775 people have been evacuated," Kharkiv governor Oleg Synegubov wrote on social media. He reported Russian artillery and mortar attacks on 30 settlements over the past 24 hours.

Groups of people could be seen coming in vans and cars with as many bags as they could carry at an evacuation arrival point outside the city of Kharkiv.

'Create a buffer zone'

Evacuees many of them elderly — registered and received food and medical assistance in makeshift tents.

"We must disrupt Russian offensive operations and return the initiative to Ukraine," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday.

Ukrainska Pravda quoted military sources saying the Russian assault had resumed on Saturday near the village of Glyboke in Kharkiv.

The report could not be independently verified.

The Kharkiv region has been mostly under Ukrainian control since September 2022.

A senior Ukrainian military source said on Friday that Russian forces had advanced one kilometre (0.6 miles) into Ukraine and were trying to "create a buffer zone" in the Kharkiv and neighbouring Sumy regions to prevent attacks on Russian territory.

Ukrainian forces have multiplied attacks inside Russia and Russian-held areas of Ukraine, particularly on energy infrastructure.