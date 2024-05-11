Iraq's oil minister said on Saturday Iraq had made enough voluntary oil production reductions and would not agree to any additional cuts taken by OPEC+ at its next meeting early next month.

Sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters that OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other non-OPEC producers, could extend some voluntary output cuts should demand fail to pick up.

Asked by a reporter whether Iraq would agree to extend the OPEC+ voluntary cuts at the meeting scheduled for June 1, Hayan Abdul Ghani said: "Iraq has reduced (output) enough and will not agree to any new cut."

It was not immediately clear if Abdul Ghani meant he opposed an extension of the voluntary cuts — a statement that would fly in the face of widespread expectations that cuts would be rolled over — or was simply against any additional cuts.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an oil and gas licensing conference in Baghdad.