Switzerland won the 68th Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday in the Swedish city of Malmo amid controversy about Israel’s participation and the expulsion of the Dutch entry.

Nemo won with The Code pulling together an impressive performance mixing rap, rock, drum 'n bass and classical opera, as well as balancing on a revolving spinning disc.

"I hope this contest can live up to its promise, and continue to stand up for peace," Nemo said while accepting the trophy.

Croatian act Baby Lasagne who received the highest public vote, took second place with the rock track, Rim Tim Tagi Dim.

Ukrainian’s Alyona Alyona & Jerry Hall came in third place with their song, Teresa and Maria.

This year's contest has been entangled in controversy with protests and demands for Israel to be banned because of its brutal onslaught on Gaza.

Marches against Israel's war

Loud booing was heard when Israel's entry, Eden Golan, performed in the final, and when Israel was handed its scores.

Dutch public broadcaster AvroTros decided to not present the jury voting in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest after Joost Klein was kicked out Saturday because of a controversial “incident.”

Klein was initially put under investigation Friday by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) after he was heard asking Golan to justify her participation in the contest at a news conference amid Tel Aviv’s onslaught against Gaza.

The EBU claimed, however, that the decision to disqualify Klein is related to him allegedly making verbal threats late Thursday to a female production worker at the venue in Malmo.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched Saturday in Malmo in a protest of Israel’s participation in the competition.

Crisis meeting

Protesters waving Palestinian flags set off smoke flares in the Palestinian flag colours and chanted: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and “Israel is a terror state,” and they demanded a ceasefire in Gaza.

An alternative Palestinian song contest, FalastinVision, was held Saturday in Malmo to protest Israel's participation.