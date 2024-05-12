WORLD
Ukrainian drone sparks fire at Russian refinery — regional governor
The Russian Telegram channel Baza, close to the security services, posted photos of flames rising into dark skies over what looked like an industrial building with a tall chimney.
Drone attacks on energy facilities inside Russia's territory have become more frequent in the past few months. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 12, 2024

An overnight drone attack launched from Ukraine sparked a brief fire at an oil refinery in the Volgograd region in southern Russia, the region's governor has said.

"The fire was extinguished. There were no casualties,” Andrey Bocharov, the governor, said Sunday on the local administration's Telegram messaging channel.

The Russian Telegram channel Baza, close to the security services, posted photos of flames rising into dark skies over what looked like an industrial building with a tall chimney.

There was no immediate comment from oil producer Lukoil, which owns the refinery, or from Kiev.

Drone attacks on energy facilities inside Russia's territory have become more frequent in the past few months.

Kiev officials say that they conduct the attacks to undermine Russia's war effort and respond to Moscow's strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

RECOMMENDED

Tochka ballistic missiles

Meanwhile, Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its air defence systems destroyed six attack drones and two ballistic missiles that Ukraine launched overnight targeting Russian territory.

The two Soviet-time Tochka conventional ballistic missiles were downed over the Belgorod region, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Three drones were downed over the Bryansk region, two over Lipetsk and one was intercepted over the Vologorod region.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

SOURCE:Reuters
