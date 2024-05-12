WORLD
3 MIN READ
Netanyahu will go down in history as 'genocide perpetrator': Petro
'Dropping bombs on thousands of innocent children, women and the elderly does not make you a hero,' Colombian President Gustavo Petro says.
Netanyahu will go down in history as 'genocide perpetrator': Petro
Colombia cut diplomatic relations with Israel on May 3, citing the ongoing attacks against the Palestinians in Gaza. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP Archive
By Rabiul Islam
May 12, 2024

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has blasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he will "go down in history as a genocide perpetrator."

"Mr. Netanyahu, you will go down in history as a genocide perpetrator. Dropping bombs on thousands of innocent children, women and the elderly does not make you a hero," he said in a post on X in response to Netanyahu's antisemitism accusation on Sunday.

"You remain alongside those who murdered millions of Jews in Europe. Genocide, whether it is related to religion or not, is genocide. At least stop the onslaught that is continuing," he added.

In an earlier post, Petro said: "Semites should not be responsible for the genocide because they experienced this genocide. Just as the genocide committed against the Jewish people in Nazi Europe is unacceptable, the current genocide against the Palestinian people is also unacceptable. I am secular, republican and a supporter of ordinary people."

'If Gaza dies, humanity dies'

RECOMMENDED

Petro said his "democratic, ordinary, secular and religious principles lead me to reject Netanyahu's genocide and inhumane barbarism."

"If Gaza dies, humanity dies," he added.

Colombia cut diplomatic relations with Israel on May 3, citing the ongoing attacks against the Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel has killed nearly 35,000 people in response to a Hamas operation on Oct. 7.

The International Court of Justice in January found it is "plausible" that Israel committed acts that violate the 1948 Genocide Convention. In a provisional order, it said Israel must ensure that its forces do not commit any of the acts prohibited by the convention. The case, brought by South Africa, is ongoing in The Hague.

RelatedColombia cuts diplomatic ties with Israel over 'genocidal' Gaza war
SOURCE:AA
Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace